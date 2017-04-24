Yoenis Cespedes was again held out of the New York Mets' lineup on Sunday because of a hamstring injury, with manager Terry Collins acknowledging the possibility the 31-year-old slugger could be headed to the disabled list if he's not fit to play by Tuesday.

"I think we'd need to take a look at that," Collins said before Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals when asked if he would consider a DL stint for either Cespedes or catcher Travis d'Arnaud, who is nursing a wrist injury.

According to the Mets manager, Cespedes, who has now missed three straight games, "told me he felt a lot better today." Collins is hopeful the star outfielder will return for New York's series opener against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Cespedes limped off the field with a left hamstring cramp Thursday night in Philadelphia and did not return. Collins called the injury "a concern" and said at the time that Cespedes might be out for a few days.

Cespedes is batting .263 with six home runs and 10 RBIs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.