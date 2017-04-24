        <
        >

          Mets' Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) misses third straight game

          9:56 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Yoenis Cespedes was again held out of the New York Mets' lineup on Sunday because of a hamstring injury, with manager Terry Collins acknowledging the possibility the 31-year-old slugger could be headed to the disabled list if he's not fit to play by Tuesday.

          "I think we'd need to take a look at that," Collins said before Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals when asked if he would consider a DL stint for either Cespedes or catcher Travis d'Arnaud, who is nursing a wrist injury.

          According to the Mets manager, Cespedes, who has now missed three straight games, "told me he felt a lot better today." Collins is hopeful the star outfielder will return for New York's series opener against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

          Cespedes limped off the field with a left hamstring cramp Thursday night in Philadelphia and did not return. Collins called the injury "a concern" and said at the time that Cespedes might be out for a few days.

          Cespedes is batting .263 with six home runs and 10 RBIs.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.