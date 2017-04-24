Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Shelby Miller left the team's 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers after just four innings on Sunday because of right forearm tightness.

Miller threw four shutout innings before walking the first two batters and giving up an RBI double to Corey Seager in the fifth. He threw one more pitch, then left after a visit to the mound by the Arizona trainer.

He will have a precautionary MRI on Monday, according to Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.

Lovullo said he got a signal from an Arizona player that something wasn't right and made the decision to remove Miller from the game.

"These are tough things for me to address. It is really unfortunate,'' Lovullo said. "Shelby has been throwing the ball really well. This is a minor setback for him but, numbers aside, you just hate to have a situation like this pop up.''

Miller downplayed the problem.

"I feel it will feel better tomorrow,'' he said. "I don't think it is that big of an issue. Just one of gross things that flares up when you are out there.''

The Diamondbacks lost at home for just the second time in 10 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.