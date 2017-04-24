BOSTON -- Without a game scheduled on Monday, the Boston Red Sox sought clarity on the status of a few of their injured players.

The verdict: Dustin Pedroia doesn't appear to be seriously injured, but Pablo Sandoval will have to wait and see about his right knee. And David Price took another step in his slow recovery from an elbow injury.

Pedroia, who has missed two games after Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado slid into his left leg in the eighth inning Friday night, was seen by team doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital and listed by the Red Sox as day-to-day, which suggests there isn't structural damage to his left knee and ankle.

Dustin Pedroia, left, has been sidelined after being spiked by Manny Machado, right, in the Orioles' 2-0 victory Friday night. Matt Hazlett/Getty Images

Sandoval was scheduled for an MRI exam later Monday to determine the severity of his right knee sprain. The third baseman left Sunday's game in Baltimore in the seventh inning after diving for a ball by going down to his knees like a hockey goalie to make a save. After the game, manager John Farrell said Sandoval reported feeling a "strain or a stretch" in his knee.

Price, meanwhile, threw a 45-pitch bullpen session that was divided into three 15-pitch innings with built-in between-innings breaks. The Red Sox took it more slowly with Price last week, limiting him to one session off a mound last Friday after he threw three bullpen sessions in six days one week earlier.

It's unclear what the next step will be for Price, who will be evaluated Tuesday. Price is building arm strength as he would during spring training, so it's likely he will face hitters in a live batting practice or simulated game setting before going out on a minor league rehab assignment.