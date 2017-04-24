        <
          Former All-Star Steve Delabar among 3 minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests

          5:22 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Former All-Star pitcher Steve Delabar, a veteran of six major league seasons with Seattle, Toronto and Cincinnati, has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test under baseball's minor league drug program.

          The 28-year-old right-hander, on the roster of Cleveland's Triple-A team in Columbus, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine, the commissioner's office said Monday. Ostarine is used to retain lean mass.

          Delabar is 15-9 with a 4.07 ERA in 190 relief appearances for the Mariners (2011-12), Blue Jays (2012-15) and Reds (2016). He was an All-Star in 2013.

          He started 2016 at Louisville, made seven appearances for Cincinnati in May, then was sent back to Triple-A. He did not pitch this season while awaiting a decision on the appeal of his penalty.

          Seattle pitcher Jonathan Aro was suspended 50 games for an unspecified violation. The 26-year-old righty made his major league debut with Boston in 2015, appearing in six games, and pitched once for Seattle last season. He was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma before spring training.

          Free agent right-hander Jeffry Hernandez was suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.

          There have been 28 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program and two under the big league program: Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia.

