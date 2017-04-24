PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed right-handed starter Shelby Miller on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation.

Miller, off to a good start after an awful 2016 season, left in the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shelby Miller is 2-2 with a 4.09 ERA in four starts so far this season. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

He had thrown four scoreless innings but walked the first two batters in the fifth and allowed a double. Miller threw one more pitch before being removed from the game. He is 2-2 with a 4.09 ERA in four starts.

Arizona recalled right-hander Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno to take Miller's roster spot. Bracho is 0-1 with two saves in six appearances with the Aces. He has struck out 12 and walked one. The one run he has allowed was unearned.