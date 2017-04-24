NEW YORK -- Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano has been suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball for what the league termed "aggressive actions" that caused benches to clear during a game against the Detroit Tigers last weekend.

Detroit's JaCoby Jones was hit in the face by a pitch from Justin Haley in the third inning of the Tigers' 5-4 victory Saturday. Two innings later, Detroit's Matthew Boyd threw behind Sano, who pointed his bat toward Boyd and yelled out at the mound. Tigers catcher James McCann intervened and appeared to put his mitt in the face of Sano, who reacted immediately with a right hand to McCann's mask.

Miguel Sano, right, shoved James McCann in the chest after the Tigers catcher tried to stop the Twins slugger from approaching the mound. Sano was angry after Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd threw a pitch behind him in the fifth inning on Saturday. Andy King/Getty Images

Joe Torre, MLB's chief baseball officer, announced Sano's suspension Monday. The players' association appealed, allowing Sano to continue playing until the appeal is heard and decided.

Boyd was fined after MLB concluded he intentionally threw a pitch at Sano.

Jones was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to injuries suffered from the pitch.

