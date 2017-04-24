Matt Barnes' pitch flies behind Manny Machado's head, earning Barnes an ejection and leaving Dustin Pedroia to call out to Machado from the dugout. (1:02)

NEW YORK -- Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes has been suspended four games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing a fastball past the head of Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado.

The commissioner's office issued the penalty Monday. Despite the fine, Barnes will otherwise be paid during his four-game suspension. The Red Sox are off and Barnes is appealing, meaning the reliever can continue to pitch until the process is done.

Barnes was ejected Sunday after sailing a fastball past Machado's helmet at Baltimore. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA in nine games this season.

"I would never intentionally throw at someone's head. That's kind of a line you don't cross,'' Barnes said Sunday.

On Friday night at Camden Yards, Machado made a late slide that injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who is day-to-day after visiting doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital.

On Sunday, Machado batted in the sixth inning and dodged out of the way when Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez threw three pitches down and in around the knees. Machado came up again in the eighth, and Barnes' fastball whizzed behind his helmet and hit his bat. The ball hit Machado and rolled foul, and plate umpire Andy Fletcher tossed Barnes.

Red Sox manager John Farrell defended Barnes, saying Sunday that the pitch "got away from him."

The Orioles and Red Sox play again May 1 (7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Fenway Park.

Information from ESPN's Scott Lauber and The Associated Press contributed to this report.