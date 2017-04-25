SAN FRANCISCO -- Injuries are starting to pile up for the Los Angeles Dodgers yet again, a year after the club was extremely busy putting players on the disabled list.

Center fielder Joc Pederson is the latest to go on the DL, landing there Monday with a right groin strain. Outfielder Brett Eibner, who had been sent down Sunday to make room for reliever Adam Liberatore, was immediately added back to the active roster.

The Dodgers have now put 12 different players on the DL since Opening Day, an alarming number since they have played only 19 games. Last season, the Dodgers put 28 different players on the DL, the most in the past 30 years.

Pederson injured himself running the bases Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks and was removed from the game.

"It was our hope to avoid the DL [for Pederson], but in testing it today, taking a couple of swings and moving around, it just kind of lit him up and he didn't really loosen up," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

The injury is not believed to be serious, and Roberts suggested the reason the DL was decided upon so quickly is because it is just a 10-day commitment now, as opposed to 15 days.

"When you're looking at 10 days, if it's going to be five or six [days] before he gets back on the field, I think the decision for us was pretty easy," Roberts said.