Matt Cain left the San Francisco Giants' 2-1 win over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers for what manager Bruce Bochy said after the game was a tight hamstring.

Cain took a ball off his right foot and X-rays showed all was fine, then his right hamstring tightened as he tried to warm up for the seventh inning and that shortened his night.

Bochy said Cain would have the injury further evaluated.

Cain (2-0) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits, striking out three and walking one and had been a steady presence in San Francisco's rotation so far.

"We feel like as a staff if we can get some things going in the right direction, we can try to get the momentum on our side," Cain said.

Cain beat the Dodgers for the first time in nearly four years, and San Francisco snapped a four-game losing streak with Monday's win.

The right-hander, a victim of low run support for years and with injury bad luck the past few seasons, had been 0-3 against the Dodgers with a 4.86 ERA in six starts since.

