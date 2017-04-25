Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is part of a group led by ex-Florida Gov. Jeb Bush that has reached an agreement to purchase the Miami Marlins after submitting a bid of $1.3 billion, according to multiple media reports.

According to the Miami Herald and Bloomberg, Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has reached an agreement to sell the Marlins to the Bush-Jeter group after their bid won the auction ahead of other potential buyers for exclusive negotiating rights.

There still is a long way to go in the process. Both news outlets, citing sources, said there is no contract as of yet and that the sale would still need approval from Major League Baseball.

"I have not commented on the process and plan to keep it that way, thank you," Marlins president David Samson told the Miami Herald.

Other groups reportedly involved in the bidding process to negotiate for the purchase of the Marlins included New York businessman Wayne Rothbaum and another by Massachusetts businessman Tagg Romney that included former Braves pitcher Tom Glavine.

Bush served as governor of Florida from 1999 to 2007. His brother, former President George W. Bush, was part-owner of the Texas Rangers from 1989 to 1998.

Jeter, who retired in 2014 after 20 seasons with the Yankees, has long talked about owning a franchise. Should the Marlins sale go through, there's no certainty as to what his role would be.

"(He's) just a guy who cares about winning," Marlins reliever David Phelps, who played with Jeter with the Yankees from 2012-14, told the Herald. "That's number one in his mind, regardless of what he's doing. I think it's going to carry over into whatever his next endeavor is."

Added Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who also played with Jeter with the Yankees those same three seasons: "He is somebody that is obviously a superstar beyond superstars. But he's very aware and somebody that is graceful, somebody that has common sense. I think it's a miracle that we have somebody like that in baseball."

Loria, 76, bought the Marlins in 2002 for $158.5 million.