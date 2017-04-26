Mark Teixeira and Tim Kurkjian break down how Madison Bumgarner's six-to-eight week absence could open the door for the Rockies and Diamondbacks in the NL West. (1:50)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Giants ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner will not require surgery on his sprained pitching shoulder and is scheduled to begin light rehabilitation activities in four or five days.

The 2014 World Series MVP bruised ribs and sprained the AC joint in his pitching shoulder in a dirt bike accident during last Thursday's off day in Colorado. He is wearing a sling on his pitching arm for at least another week.

Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner had an MRI that confirmed he won't need surgery on his sprained pitching shoulder. Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Bumgarner underwent a follow-up MRI exam Monday night that showed what the Giants already thought: no structural damage to the shoulder. Manager Bruce Bochy shared the update before Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While there is no timetable for Bumgarner's return, he is likely to miss approximately two months.

"Our focus is on getting him healthy," general manager Bobby Evans said.

Bumgarner is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA in four 2017 starts and has received only five runs of support -- two on his own home runs.