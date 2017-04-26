While tracking down a fly ball, Jose Altuve and Teoscar Hernandez collide. Altuve walks off the field, but Hernandez has to be carted off. (0:43)

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez left following a frightening collision in the eighth inning of Houston's 4-2 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Altuve and Hernandez were chasing a popup in right field and stayed down after the collision.

Altuve appeared to get hit near his chin by Hernandez's arm, but he walked off the field under his own power. Hernandez, called up from the minors before the game, was carted off the field with an injury to his left leg.

Altuve was checked for a concussion but does not have one, manager A.J. Hinch said. Hernandez has a lower left leg contusion, according to Hinch.

Hernandez said he was in pain but suffered no fractures, and that he and the team will see how tomorrow goes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.