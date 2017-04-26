        <
        >

          Padres send hybrid pitcher/catcher Christian Bethancourt to minors

          10:26 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PHOENIX -- The San Diego Padres have outrighted catcher Christian Bethancourt to Triple-A El Paso, ending their experiment of trying to use him as a hitter and a pitcher.

          The Padres also recalled infielder Cory Spangenberg from the Chihuahuas on Tuesday.

          Bethancourt is a natural catcher, but the Padres have used him as a pitcher the past two seasons. He hit .143 in eight games and appeared in four as a pitcher, going 0-0 with a 14.73 ERA in 3 2/3 innings.

          Bethancourt is a career .222 hitter in parts of five big-league seasons and has appeared in six games as a pitcher.

          Spangenberg hit .348 with El Paso this season, with seven multi-hit games in his last 11. He was limited to 14 games last season due to a strained left quadriceps.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.