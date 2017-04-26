The Tigers tag Felix Hernandez for four runs before his departure in the second inning en route to a 19-9 win over the Mariners. (1:15)

The Seattle Mariners have placed ace Felix Hernandez on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation.

Hernandez lasted only two innings in his start in Detroit on Tuesday night and returned to Seattle to be examined by doctors.

He allowed four runs and six hits in Seattle's 19-9 loss to the Tigers. There was no injury announcement after he was removed from the game, but postgame Mariners manager Scott Servais said the right-hander was dealing with stiffness.

Hernandez made at least 30 starts for the Mariners every season from 2006 through 2015. He made 25 starts last season, when he missed almost two months with a calf injury.

The Mariners also put outfielder Mitch Haniger on the 10-day disabled list with an oblique strain.

Haniger was removed from Tuesday night's game after hitting a single in the third inning, his second hit of the game, and returned to Seattle for examination.

The 26-year-old outfielder is batting .338 this season. His injury came just as shortstop Jean Segura returned to the Mariners from the disabled list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.