Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who has been dealing with a sore left knee and ankle, is out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees.

Pedroia suffered the injuries when he was spiked by the Orioles' Manny Machado on Friday. He didn't play Saturday or Sunday.

Red Sox manager John Farrell said that Pedroia would have played Tuesday if the game had not been rained out. However, Farrell said Pedroia woke up Wednesday with soreness, and the wet conditions also played a factor in keeping him out of the lineup.

Josh Rutledge will start at third in place of Pablo Sandoval, who went on the disabled list on Tuesday. Marco Hernandez will play second in Pedroia's absence.