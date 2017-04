While trying to field a ground ball, Jose Abreu loses his footing and goes to the ground awkwardly. He walks off the field under his own power and leaves the game with a mild right hip flexor strain. (0:36)

CHICAGO -- White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu left Wednesday's game against the Royals with a mild right hip flexor strain.

Abreu was injured as he went to his right for a Cheslor Cuthbert ground ball in the fifth inning against Kansas City. Abreu dropped the ball and was charged with an error on the play.

The team announced he will be re-evaluated in Detroit before Friday's game and is day-to-day.

Abreu had hit two doubles early on in his fourth straight multihit game.