        <
        >

          Brewers' Eric Thames exits game in eighth inning with hamstring tightness

          play
          Eric Thames crushes in epic April (2:03)

          Experience Eric Thames' major league-leading 11 home runs in April as he continues his surprising start to the season. (2:03)

          5:02 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          MILWAUKEE -- Brewers first baseman Eric Thames left Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds in the top of the eighth inning with tightness in his left hamstring.

          Manager Craig Counsell said after Milwaukee's 9-4 win that the injury is "not a big deal."

          Thames, who leads the majors with 11 home runs, flew out to center field to end the seventh inning. He took his position to start the eighth but was removed from the game after talking to the trainer.

          Jesus Aguilar replaced him.

          Thames singled, walked and scored twice.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.