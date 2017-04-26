Experience Eric Thames' major league-leading 11 home runs in April as he continues his surprising start to the season. (2:03)

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers first baseman Eric Thames left Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds in the top of the eighth inning with tightness in his left hamstring.

Manager Craig Counsell said after Milwaukee's 9-4 win that the injury is "not a big deal."

Thames, who leads the majors with 11 home runs, flew out to center field to end the seventh inning. He took his position to start the eighth but was removed from the game after talking to the trainer.

Jesus Aguilar replaced him.

Thames singled, walked and scored twice.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.