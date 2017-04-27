The Cincinnati Reds activated former All-Star catcher Devin Mesoraco from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

The Reds demoted reliever Barrett Astin to Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move, reducing the team's bullpen to seven pitchers.

Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco has played in just 39 major league games the past two seasons due to various injuries. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Mesoraco, who as an All-Star in 2014 when he hit .273 with 25 home runs and 80 RBIs, missed most of last season after having shoulder and hip surgeries.

Since his breakout 2014 season, Mesoraco has played just 39 major league games the past two seasons. He finished a 20-day rehab assignment on Tuesday.

The Reds now have three catchers on their 25-man roster. Tucker Barnhart has started 17 games this season, while Rule 5 pick Stuart Turner has five starts.

If the Reds were to demote Turner and he went unclaimed on waivers, they would have to offer him back to the Minnesota Twins, the team from which they selected him in the Rule 5 draft. For Turner to remain in the Reds organization beyond 2017, he has to remain on the team's 25-man roster the entire season.

Reds manager Bryan Price said Wednesday that having Turner on the team allows him to use Mesoraco or Bandhart in pinch-hitting situations when they aren't starting.