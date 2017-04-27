New York Mets outfield Yoenis Cespedes suffered a pulled left hamstring and exited Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Cespedes pulled up lame after rounding first base on a double in the bottom of the fourth inning. He bent over in pain after reaching second as Terry Collins and the trainer rushed out to see what was wrong.

The 31-year-old Cespedes had just returned to the lineup Wednesday after a nagging hamstring injury had sidelined him for three games.

Michael Conforto replaced Cespedes in Thursday's game.