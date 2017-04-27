Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the New York Yankees and is scheduled to bat from the leadoff spot.

He had missed Boston's past three games with a sore left knee and ankle. He suffered the injuries when he was spiked by the Orioles' Manny Machado last Friday.

Red Sox manager John Farrell said Pedroia would have played Tuesday against the Yankees if that game had not been rained out. However, Farrell said Pedroia woke up Wednesday with "lingering symptoms" of soreness, and the wet conditions also played a factor in keeping him out of the lineup.

He had been listed by the Red Sox as day-to-day since he was seen by team doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday.