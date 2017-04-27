Major League Baseball changed its 15-day disabled list to a 10-day DL as part of the game's new collective bargaining agreement in December.

One early takeaway this season: more players on the disabled list.

According to MLB's running tabulation, 165 players appeared on the 10-day DL in the season's first 25 days. That's about a 12 percent increase over the span from 2013 to 2016, when an average of 147 players were on the 15-day disabled list.

The new disabled list structure was designed in part so teams wouldn't have to play short-handed for several days while monitoring players whose injuries didn't rise to the level of a 15-day visit. It appears to have prompted teams to act more decisively in April.

"You see this all the time: They say an injury is day-to-day," Philadelphia Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "Then two days turns into four days and four days turns into six. Well, if that's the case, you might as well put him on the DL [right away] rather than play short for a week.''

The new arrangement is also beneficial to starting pitchers, Mackanin said. He cited the example of Aaron Nola, who recently went on the disabled list retroactive to April 21 with a lower back strain.

"His arm is great, but his back and hamstring have been bothering him,'' Mackanin said. "Today he said he was feeling better. So in another four or five days, he might feel like it's gone and he's fine. And possibly he might only miss one start.''

Marlins manager Don Mattingly, like Mackanin, is a proponent of the compressed DL because it gives teams more flexibility.

"Sometimes guys have a little leg thing and you know it's going to be four or five days,'' Mattingly said. "You're weighing, 'Do I go without this guy for five days?' Then it turns into a few more and the next thing you know you're nine days in, and you've been playing short for a long time. Now you're quicker to put a guy on [the DL]. To me, it's better.''

Among the 30 MLB clubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers have had the most DL stints this season, with 12. They're followed by the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers, with 11 each.