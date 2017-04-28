Yoenis Cespedes exits Thursday's loss to the Braves with a left hamstring strain after hobbling into second base on a leadoff double. (0:27)

The New York Mets placed slugger Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left hamstring strain, the club announced.

The team recalled left-handed reliever Sean Gilmartin from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.

The Mets are expected to send Cespedes to Florida for rehab, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney. He could receive platelet-rich plasma injections.

The outfielder had to exit the team's 7-5 defeat to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. It was the Mets' sixth straight loss. New York is in last place in the NL East with an 8-13 record.

Cespedes pulled up lame after rounding first base on a one-hop double in the bottom of the fourth inning. He bent over in pain after reaching second as manager Terry Collins and head athletic trainer Ray Ramirez rushed out to see what was wrong.

Cespedes draped one arm over the shoulder of Ramirez and the other over the shoulder of first-base coach Tom Goodwin as he limped slowly back to the Mets dugout.

Cespedes, 31, who has six home runs and 10 RBIs this season, had just returned to the lineup Wednesday after a nagging hamstring injury had sidelined him for three games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.