This story is also posted in Spanish. Interview conducted in Spanish and translated.

In his third season in Boston, Hanley Ramirez has taken over the DH role from a local legend. This is the slugger's second go-round in Beantown: Ramirez was drafted by the Red Sox and came up through their system before he won Rookie of the Year with the Marlins in 2005. Now, he weighs in on learning English, life without Big Papi, and the responsibility of picking the clubhouse music.

What was the hardest thing for you when you first came to the United States?

Learning the language was a bit difficult, and eating out. When you wanted to eat something, you had to wait for someone who spoke English; sit in my locker until someone came that could go out and eat with me.

I had the opportunity to study in a bilingual school, but I can't say that I could speak it 100 percent. I could get by. Sometimes when you did not know how to say a particular type of food in English, you ordered the same thing [as someone else], "the same." You adapt gradually. But what also helped me a lot was to be always around the Americans players, I would learn things from them.

Since you were a prospect and had a chance to study English, did it help you to adapt faster?

Yes, it helped me. It helped me because [when you're a prospect] you socialize more with the American players. When they know the type of player that you are it helps you a little.

What is the main difference in the Red Sox organization between when you were a prospect and now that you are back?

They give young players more opportunities. When I was here, young players were almost never brought up from the minor leagues. [The team] was always full of veterans. I believe now the doors are open for all those young men in the minor leagues who can easily make it to the big leagues with the Boston Red Sox.

Is that something positive, or just different?

I think it's positive and different. I think it opens your mind more, because you have the opportunity, if you sign with the Red Sox, to get with that same team to the majors.

Did you ever feel racism against you in the clubhouse?

No, thank goodness, no. I have always gotten along well with all of them and I thank God that I have never been through that, a very difficult thing.

What is the main difference between MLB clubhouses and those in the Dominican Republic?

I think the music. That's always the only thing. But here we always try to put a mix on that has a little bit of everything and there's never been any kind of problem.

Do you think that's something that helps young people feel welcome and adapt?

No, that's also what veteran players do. [As a young player] you always have to be watching what they do and learn things from them.

Steve Nesius/AP Photo

Who were the teammates who helped you the most when you first arrived?

Well, I had David [Ortiz], I had Pedro [Martínez], I had Manny [Ramírez] with me. They always pushed me hard. I had the opportunity to be here [with the Red Sox] in the minor leagues and every time they'd send for me I would go to their homes and they gave me a lot of advice.

What did you learn the most from veteran players like Pedro, Manny and David?

The way they got along with their teammates. The way they went about their work. The dedication [they] put in their work on a daily basis; that's the most important thing. The love they have for what they do and that winning mentality.

Nearly one-third of MLB players are Latinos, is that something you saw coming?

Where I practiced in the Dominican Republic, the stadium was next to the winter league stadium there, and when I would leave practice, I would go to the winter ball stadium and would see all those players coming out of the clubhouse. I would stare and say to myself that one day I would like to be in the big leagues or even playing with that winter ball team. Thank God, after that, everything else has been a blessing.

Has the time come in your career when you have said "I made it?"

Not yet, because I still don't have a ring. That's why you play in Major League Baseball, to win championships, and that's what I'm looking for. I still don't have the first one so I'm focused on that. When I get that ring, then I can say "I made it."

Is there a way to explain what Ortiz's absence means to the Red Sox?

Honestly, we don't want to talk about that anymore. We don't want to say that maybe the reason why we're not playing in a particular way is because David is not here. Everyone knows the kind of player and the kind of person David is. But we have to focus on living another type of life without David, which is difficult. But that's what we are trying to do. It's going to take a lot to adjust to that, but that's reality, it's reality. David knows I love him, I love him. And it has not been easy. But that is our mindset so far.

What is that mindset? To go ahead, with those who are here, and try to win a ring?

Exactly. We have to win a ring, without David. You know that when you have David on your team, it makes it a little easier. But we have to move on and continue climbing that hill.

Is your circle of friends comprised of mostly Latinos?

I can say there's a little of everything. I spend a lot of time on my phone talking to all kinds of people. I think that also helped me, to text in English too. I would sometimes say a word wrong and they would send the right one back. But fear can make things difficult. When you stop being afraid, everything gets easier, whether it's playing baseball or doing anything else. You can't be afraid to make a mistake.

What else have you done to improve your English?

Listening to music in English, listening to a lot of hip-hop; I still do that. I would listen and repeat the words.

What kind of music do you listen to?

I listen to everything. Everything. Even country music. Because I am the one who chooses the music in the clubhouse, I have to put a little bit of everything on and keep everyone happy. I think that's the most important thing in a team, to do things that help you stick together.

Have you raised your children speaking English at home?

They were born here so in our house we speak in English a lot, but my oldest one, who was born in the Dominican Republic, when we first moved here I was a bit scared to put him in school. But he's the one who speaks English the best.

Why do you think NFL and NBA players are more active with social and political commentary in social media, why do you think that doesn't happen in baseball?

Because we play more games here. Baseball is more stressful. This is "day in, day out;" you have to be focused on a daily basis. Days off here are scarce, so it's different.

What advice would you give to 16-year-old Hanley?

To have a veteran always by my side talking to me about the good and the bad, in and out of the field. I didn't have that in the majors, in my early years in Miami. That's why I always try to spend time with the young players here, teaching them and helping them when they do something wrong. I don't do that in front of fans or other teammates. If they do something wrong, I take them aside not to make them feel bad about it.