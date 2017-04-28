ARLINGTON, Texas -- Sam Dyson is back in the Texas Rangers bullpen for the first time since losing his closer role and going on the disabled list.

Dyson was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list before Friday night's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers optioned right-hander Anthony Bass to Triple-A Round Rock. Catcher Brett Nicholas was also reinstated from the DL and optioned to Round Rock, where right-hander A.J. Griffin was sent to start Friday night on an injury rehab assignment.

Dyson is 0-3 with a 27.00 ERA in six appearances this season for Texas, and has blown all three save opportunities. The right-hander bruised his right hand when giving up two runs in the ninth inning of an 8-7 loss at Seattle on April 16.

Griffin (2-0, 4.11) had gout in his left ankle.