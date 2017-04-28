Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to right shoulder bursitis, the team announced Friday.

Hernandez had been on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation. He had lasted only two innings in his start in Detroit on Tuesday night and returned to Seattle to be examined by doctors.

Hernandez made at least 30 starts for the Mariners every season from 2006 through 2015. He made 25 starts last season, when he missed almost two months with a calf injury.

The team said outfielder Mitch Haniger will also miss 3-4 weeks with a right oblique strain.