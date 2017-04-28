LOS ANGELES -- Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

The ceremony will be Wednesday before a game against the rival San Francisco Giants.

Vin Scully retired in October after 67 years of calling Dodgers games in Brooklyn and Los Angeles. Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Scully will join Roy Campanella, Don Drysdale, Junior Gilliam, Sandy Koufax, Pee Wee Reese, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Don Sutton and former managers Walter Alston and Tom Lasorda in the Ring of Honor.

The Dodgers will give away a commemorative microphone statue to the first 40,000 ticketed fans in attendance.

The 89-year-old Hall of Fame broadcaster retired in October after 67 years of calling Dodgers games in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

Scully made his first appearance at the stadium since retiring on April 15 to speak at the unveiling of a statue of Robinson, which was invitation only.