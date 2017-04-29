ARLINGTON, Texas -- Yu Darvish spent the extra day before his next start for the Texas Rangers saving a dog from the pound.

Darvish on Friday had a new female blue pit bull that had been destined for the pound if not adopted. It is the sixth dog at his house.

The ace pitcher from Japan said he was about to go to bed late Thursday night when he saw a retweet by Rangers field reporter Emily Jones about the pit bull named Sage.

"I found out and immediately talked to my wife and then asked my driver to call the place, and she was only like 15 minutes away at the vet," Darvish said through his interpreter Friday, a day before his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Angels.

Because the Rangers had a day off Thursday, Darvish got an extra day between starts. If he had been pitching Friday, he said he might not have been up that late to see the tweet originally sent by a Dallas sports talk radio personality about the dog.

"You think about that dog, what's going to happen to him if nobody picks him up. That's what stuck in my head," Darvish said, adding that the dog was doing well.

Sage is the second pit bull that Darvish has, along with a miniature schnauzer, Cane Corso, French bulldog and miniature pinscher.

That's a lot of poop to scoop.

"We got a gardener to take care of those," Darvish said with a chuckle.