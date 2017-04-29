WASHINGTON -- Washington Nationals center fielder Adam Eaton was carried off the field in the ninth inning of Friday's 7-5 loss to the New York Mets with what manager Dusty Baker said was a leg injury.

"It didn't look too good," said Baker, who added Eaton would undergo an MRI.

Eaton, batting with runners on first and second in the bottom of the ninth and the Nats trailing 7-5, hit a roller to the left side of the infield and just barely beat the throw to first to load the bases with nobody out. But after reaching the bag, he collapsed in a heap as the crowd at Nats Park fell silent.

Replays appeared to show that Eaton rolled his left ankle as he stepped on the base. The 28-year-old outfielder, acquired in a blockbuster December trade with the Chicago White Sox, entered Friday batting .291 with a .392 on-base percentage.

Eaton had to be carried off the field and was replaced by pinch runner Chris Heisey.