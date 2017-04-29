Washington Nationals center fielder Adam Eaton, after being carried off the field Friday night, was diagnosed with a left knee strain and has been placed on the disabled list, the team announced.
Eaton was carried off the field in the ninth inning of Friday's 7-5 loss to the New York Mets after a bang-bang play at first base. Manager Dusty Baker said Eaton would have an MRI.
Eaton hit a roller to the left side of the infield and just barely beat the throw to first. After reaching the bag, he collapsed in a heap as the crowd at Nats Park fell silent.
The 28-year-old outfielder, acquired in a blockbuster December trade with the Chicago White Sox, is hitting .297 with a .393 on-base percentage.
To take his place on the roster, the Nationals recalled outfielder Rafael Bautista from Triple-A Syracuse, where he was hitting .291. His 224 career stolen bases since 2012 ranks fifth in minor league baseball.
ESPN's Eddie Matz contributed to this report.