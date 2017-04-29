New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Saturday that it was unusual for a player to refuse an MRI, as Noah Syndergaard did Friday, but noted "I can't strap him down and throw him in the tube."

Syndergaard is scheduled to start Sunday after being pulled from his start Thursday with biceps and shoulder discomfort. Syndergaard was scheduled for an MRI on Friday, but after throwing a bullpen session, he said he felt great and ready to go against the Washington Nationals.

"I think I know my body best," Syndergaard told reporters. "I'm pretty in tune with my body, and that's exactly why I refused to take the MRI."

Syndergaard is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA in four starts.

Noah Syndergaard explained his decision to refuse an MRI by saying he felt fine after a bullpen session. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Alderson talked at length Saturday about the Mets' flurry of injuries and said the team will look at its strength and conditioning programs to see if there are better ways to avoid injuries.

He also gave updates on several other injuries.

Alderson said an ultrasound on slugger Yoenis Cespedes "didn't reveal any significant damage" to his hamstring. The Mets put Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left hamstring strain. Cespedes, who has six home runs and 10 RBIs this season, had just returned to the lineup Wednesday after a nagging hamstring injury had sidelined him for three games.

The general manager said infielder Wilmer Flores, sidelined with a knee infection, is getting ready for a rehab game in the next day or two and should be close to returning to the Mets.