A look at David Price throwing a few pitches in his two-inning simulated game at Fenway Park: Video by Scott Lauber (0:46)

BOSTON -- There's still a long way to go, but David Price cleared another hurdle on the way to pitching for the Boston Red Sox this season.

Wearing his white home uniform, Price faced hitters in two simulated innings Saturday at Fenway Park. He threw 30 pitches, took one between-innings break, and didn't report any discomfort in his balky left elbow during a brief conversation with manager John Farrell.

David Price is following a spring training-style progression that could put him in line to begin a minor-league rehab assignment during the second week of May. AP Photo/David Goldman

"It was a quality workday for him," Farrell said. "Accomplished what the plan was, and that was for two simulated innings after he warmed up. Good intensity. So that was a good day for him."

Price is expected to throw a light bullpen session Monday, according to Farrell, and if all goes as planned, he would get back on the mound at Fenway for a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game Thursday.

The Red Sox continue to avoid putting a timetable on Price's return, but he's following a spring training-style progression that could put him in line to begin a minor league rehab assignment during the second week of May.