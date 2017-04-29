        <
        >

          D-backs' Shelby Miller to have Tommy John surgery

          5:48 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller has decided to have Tommy John surgery to repair a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament, he said Saturday.

          A date for the surgery has not been set.

          Miller, who was also diagnosed with a flexor strain, had been evaluating his options, which included trying to rehab the injury through non-surgical options.

          The 26-year-old Miller was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Thursday. He had been put on the 10-day DL after leaving last Sunday's game against the Dodgers in the fifth inning because of tightness in his elbow.

          He was acquired in a much-criticized trade with Atlanta before last season, sending outfielder Ender Inciarte and two top prospects -- No. 1 draft pick Dansby Swanson and right-handed pitcher Aaron Blair -- to the Atlanta Braves.

          Miller is 2-2 with a 4.09 ERA in four starts this season. He went 3-12 with a 6.15 ERA in 2016.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

