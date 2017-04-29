The Pittsburgh Pirates placed third baseman David Freese on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a strained right hamstring.

Freese, 34, suffered the injury Monday and hasn't played since. The Pirates made Freese's DL move retroactive to Wednesday.

He has been the Pirates' primary starting third baseman this season, with Jung Ho Kang unavailable because of legal troubles in Korea, and is hitting .321 with three home runs and 10 RBIs this season.

Freese's injury is a blow to the Pirates, who are ranked 14th in the National League with 83 runs. Only the San Francisco Giants have scored fewer runs this season (81) entering Saturday's games.

In a corresponding move, the Pirates recalled outfielder Danny Ortiz from Triple-A Indianapolis.