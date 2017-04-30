TORONTO -- Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez lasted just one inning in his return from a blister on his middle finger.

The Blue Jays said Sanchez left because of a split fingernail on his middle finger.

Sanchez came off the 10-day disabled list to start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, his first appearance since April 14.

The 2016 AL ERA leader headed straight to the clubhouse after retiring the Rays in the first. He was replaced by right-hander Ryan Tepera.

While on the DL, Sanchez underwent a procedure to remove part of his fingernail. He threw a bullpen session Friday, his first without a bandage on his finger, and reported no problems.

Sanchez allowed one run in seven innings at Tampa Bay in his season debut on April 8. Bothered by the blister, Sanchez gave up five runs, including three home runs, over 5⅓ innings in an April 14 start against Baltimore.