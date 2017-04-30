Anthony Rendon has himself a day hitting three home runs and driving in 10 runs as the Nationals cruise by the Mets. (1:04)

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon went 6-for-6 with three home runs and 10 RBIs on Sunday against the New York Mets, becoming just the second player in Major League Baseball history to have a game that included six hits, three home runs and 10 RBIs.

Walker Cooper is the other player. He went 6-for-7 when he had three home runs and 10 RBIs for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs on July 6, 1949.

Anthony Rendon's Big Day vs. Mets Anthony Rendon had twice as many RBIs and extra-base hits Sunday as he did in his first 22 games combined. First 22 Games Today RBIs 5 10 XBH 2 4 HR 0 3 Runs 5 5 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Rendon is just the fourth player in the modern era (since 1900) to go 6-for-6 and have at least three home runs in a single game, joining Ty Cobb (for the Tigers on May 5, 1925), Edgardo Alfonzo (for the Mets on Aug. 30, 1999) and Shawn Green (for the Dodgers on May 23, 2002). Green hit four home runs in his 6-for-6 game.

Rendon became the 13th player in major league history to drive in 10 or more in a game, and the first since Garret Anderson did it for the Los Angeles Angels in 2007.

Rendon, who came into Sunday's game with 5 RBIs, set a Nationals franchise record with his single-game RBI total. His three home runs came off Sean Gilmartin in the second and third and catcher Kevin Plawecki in the eighth inning.

Plawecki became the first Mets position player to pitch in a game since another backup catcher, Anthony Recker, did so on June 30, 2013 -- also against the Nationals.

Rendon had 9 RBIs by the fifth inning Sunday. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Rendon become the first player to have 9 RBIs by the fifth inning of a game since Alex Rodriguez accomplished the feat for the New York Yankees on April 26, 2005 against the Angels. Rodriguez finished that game with 10 RBIs.

The last National League player to have 9 RBIs through five innings was Gil Hodges for the Brooklyn Dodgers against the Boston Braves on Aug. 31, 1950.

The Mets had never allowed an opposing batter to have 10 RBIs in a game before Sunday.

The Nationals beat the Mets 23-5, the most runs they have scored in a single game in franchise history.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.