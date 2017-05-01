The owner of Jackie Robinson's MLB contract likens it to the Emancipation Proclamation and the Bill of Rights. (4:58)

Jackie Robinson's 1949 contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers sold for $276,000 early Monday morning.

The price paid was more than 20 times what was paid in 2000 ($13,558) for a large collection of Robinson's items auctioned off by his widow, Rachel.

"Jackie Robinson is a name that transcends sports fandom, which gave this contract a broad appeal, and bidders clamored for an opportunity to acquire such a historic piece," said Brian Dwyer, president of Robert Edward Auctions, which sold the document.

Only contracts of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig have sold for more, Dwyer said.

The contract itself sold for more than what the Dodgers paid Robinson that year, factoring for inflation. The contract was for $21,000, which is approximately $215,000 in today's dollars.

It was a big week for collectibles for Robinson, who famously broke Major League Baseball's color barrier 70 years ago.

A bat said to be used by Robinson in the 1955 World Series was sold on Saturday for $255,000 by Goldin Auctions. The firm also sold a hat said to be used by Robinson in the mid-1950s for $65,025.