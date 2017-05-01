Aaron Sanchez returned to the 10-day disabled list on Monday, one day after he was activated by the Toronto Blue Jays from the DL.
The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Danny Barnes from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.
In his first start off the disabled list, Sanchez lasted just one inning Sunday in his return from a blister on his middle finger.
The Blue Jays said the right-hander left because of a split fingernail on his middle finger.
"I looked down at it very early and there was blood everywhere,'' Sanchez said after the Blue Jays' 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. "It was just get through the inning and hopefully I can push through and make sure it's not worse.''
While on the DL before his activation Sunday, Sanchez underwent a procedure to remove part of his fingernail. He threw a bullpen session Friday, his first without a bandage on his finger, and reported no problems.
Sanchez, who led the American League with a 3.00 ERA last season, is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA this season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.