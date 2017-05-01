        <
          Aaron Sanchez returns to 10-day DL

          Sanchez leaves after 1st inning with split fingernail (0:25)

          In his first start since coming off the DL, Aaron Sanchez leaves the game after only one inning because of a split fingernail. (0:25)

          3:29 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Aaron Sanchez returned to the 10-day disabled list on Monday, one day after he was activated by the Toronto Blue Jays from the DL.

          The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Danny Barnes from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

          In his first start off the disabled list, Sanchez lasted just one inning Sunday in his return from a blister on his middle finger.

          The Blue Jays said the right-hander left because of a split fingernail on his middle finger.

          "I looked down at it very early and there was blood everywhere,'' Sanchez said after the Blue Jays' 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. "It was just get through the inning and hopefully I can push through and make sure it's not worse.''

          While on the DL before his activation Sunday, Sanchez underwent a procedure to remove part of his fingernail. He threw a bullpen session Friday, his first without a bandage on his finger, and reported no problems.

          Sanchez, who led the American League with a 3.00 ERA last season, is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA this season.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

