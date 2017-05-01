NEW YORK -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi has ratcheted up the hype on rookie sensation Aaron Judge by comparing him to one of the most revered players in franchise history: Derek Jeter.

"He is a little bit like Derek for me," Girardi said of the 6-foot-7, 282-pound Judge. "He has a smile all the time. He loves to play the game. You always think he is going to do the right thing on the field and off the field. He has a presence about him. He plays the game to win all the time and that is the most important thing. It is not about what you did that day.

"I understand that is a big comparison, but I remember Derek when he was young. He grew into that leadership role but that was Derek. Derek loved to have fun, loved to laugh and loved to play the game."

Yankees OF Aaron Judge's 10 home runs in April are tied for the most in the AL. He owns three of the four longest homers by a Yankee since the start of last season, including a 460-footer this season vs. the Pirates on April 22. ESPN Stats and Information

Judge, 25, entered Monday night's action tied for the American League lead in homers with 10, making him the early favorite for the Rookie of the Year Award.

By the age of 25, Jeter was already in his fourth full season in the big leagues and was on the verge of adding his third of five championship rings.

Girardi was teammates with Jeter in 1996 when Jeter was Rookie of the Year and helped the Yankees win the World Series.

"I see him doing things the right way on the field and off the field," Girardi said. "That is the way Derek was, as well, when he was young."

On Mother's Day, May 14, Jeter will have his No. 2 retired by the Yankees. Jeter is in the process of trying to buy the Florida Marlins with an ownership group that includes Jeb Bush.