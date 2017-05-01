Outfielder Ryan Braun remained out of the Milwaukee Brewers' lineup Monday because of tightness in his right trapezius.

Braun left the Brewers' game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday because of the injury to the large muscle that extends from the shoulder into the upper back. Braun was removed after the sixth inning. He had grounded into a fielder's choice in the inning and scored on Domingo Santana's three-run homer.

The Brewers opened a three-game series in St. Louis on Monday, with third baseman Travis Shaw returning after sitting out Sunday with a bruised hand.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.