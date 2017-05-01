The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu on the disabled list with a left hip contusion.

Ryu returned to the Dodgers' starting rotation this season after pitching in only one regular-season game since shoulder surgery in May 2015.

He has a 1-4 record with a 4.05 ERA in five starts this season. He got his first win since Aug. 31, 2014, on Sunday after pitching three-hit ball into the sixth inning as the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Dodgers recalled right-hander Josh Fields from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Ryu's place on the roster.