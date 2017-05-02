BOSTON -- After the insult of committing four errors in a 5-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the Boston Red Sox added an injury Monday night.

Right-handed knuckleballer Steven Wright was placed on the 10-day disabled list with what the team described as a left knee sprain that cropped up after a start last Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.

The Red Sox have not yet decided who will start in Wright's place Thursday night against the Orioles, manager John Farrell said.

"It was [Sunday] that he felt it, more than anything," Farrell said. "He didn't feel it during his outing against the Cubs. This is somewhat of an ailment in the knee he's been feeling off and on since spring training, but to the extent of this, this really crept up [Sunday]."

Wright has struggled in five starts this season, going 1-3 with an 8.25 ERA and giving up at least four runs in all but one start. Against the Cubs, Wright gave up five runs on seven hits and pitched into the seventh inning.

Last season, Wright was 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA in 24 starts and was selected to pitch in the All-Star Game. But his season came to an abrupt end in August after he injured his shoulder diving back into second base as a pinch runner during a game in Los Angeles.

For now, the Red Sox will fill Wright's roster spot by calling up reliever Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Workman, who has allowed only one hit in eight scoreless innings this season, hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2014. He missed all of the 2015 season while recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery.

Left-hander Brian Johnson, who made a spot start earlier in the season, could be a candidate to fill in for Wright. Johnson's last start for Pawtucket was Thursday.

Meanwhile, Farrell was agitated by the Red Sox's sloppy defense. They made three errors on successive plays in the eighth inning, with pitcher Heath Hembree making an errant throw, third baseman Marco Hernandez bobbling a grounder and left fielder Andrew Benintendi making an inaccurate throw to the plate.

The Red Sox have committed four errors in two of their last three games and 10 errors in their last four games.

"Those are plays that are routine plays," Farrell said. "We're better than that. We've got to clean it up. It's a matter of anticipating the play before it's hit to you, whether it's a ground ball on the front end of a double play, whether it's understanding where the baserunners are with a ball to the outfield, throwing the ball accurately as best possible. We're in a tough stretch defensively, far beyond what our capabilities are. We need to clean it up."

Hanley Ramirez also committed a baserunning gaffe in the eighth inning when he tried to stretch a single into a double even though second base was already occupied by Benintendi.

"Overaggressive baserunning on [Ramirez's] part," Farrell said. "Running probably with his head down a little bit, but overaggressive that ends up being another mistake in the eighth inning."

Said Ramirez: "I don't throw my teammates under the bus. It's my fault. That's it. I should have paid attention."