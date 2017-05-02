The Chicago White Sox have optioned rookie outfielder Jacob May to the minors after a 2-for-36 start to the season.

The 25-year-old outfielder with a .056 average, three RBIs and three walks in 15 games was sent to Triple-A Charlotte following Monday's 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

"I definitely have to get better," said May, who hit .319 in spring training. "Spring's one thing, but when the lights turn on, these guys play for keeps and you've got to be able to compete. So I've got to go down and get better."

May started the season 0-for-26, going through his first 10 major league games before picking up a hit April 22. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Monday.

Manager Rick Renteria told reporters that May was "a little overmatched" in his first big league call-up.

The White Sox will make a corresponding move Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.