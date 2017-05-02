After getting off to a rough start this season, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez figured out the problem: his hair.

Actually, his hair extensions. The silver braided ones. They were messing with his luck, so they had to go.

So into the trash can they went.

"I want to win a game," Martinez told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch via a translator on Monday night. "I just wanted to do something different."

Said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny: "I think that's a good move."

Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez has yet to win in five starts this season, so he threw away his silver braided hair extensions. Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Martinez, who is slated to pitch Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, is 0-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings this season. Last season, he was 16-9 with a 3.04 ERA.

Matheny told the Post-Dispatch that he was "way OK" with Martinez's new 'do.