WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals recalled right-hander A.J. Cole from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday and optioned righty Joe Ross.

Cole begins his stay with the Nationals by serving the final three games of a five-game suspension he received last season. Cole was ejected from a game at Pittsburgh on Sept. 25 and served two games of that suspension for throwing a pitch near the head of Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang.

Pitcher A.J. Cole, who was called up by the Nationals on Tuesday, must serve the remaining three games of a five-game suspension stemming from an incident against the Pirates last season. Andrew Snook/Icon Sportswire

Cole, 25, was 1-1 with a 6.63 ERA in four starts with Syracuse. He is 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA in 11 career big league games.

Ross started three games with the Nationals this season, going 1-0 with a 7.47 ERA.

He missed a large portion of the 2016 season with shoulder trouble and began this season in the minors before his recall.