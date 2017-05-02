The Detroit Tigers activated first baseman Miguel Cabrera from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday and optioned catcher-first baseman John Hicks to Triple-A Toledo.

Cabrera hasn't played since April 21 because of a groin injury. The star slugger is hitting .268 with three homers and nine RBIs in 16 games.

He played in 158 games last year, hitting .316 with 38 home runs and 108 RBIs. In nine seasons with the Tigers, the two-time AL MVP has played at least 158 games six times and fewer than 148 only once.

In 2012, he became the league's first Triple Crown winner since Boston's Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.