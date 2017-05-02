        <
          Athletics minor league prospect Casey Thomas dies at 24

          3:15 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Casey Thomas, who was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 34th round of the 2016 draft, died unexpectedly Tuesday in Phoenix, the team announced.

          Thomas, 24, was the son of Athletics team scout Tom Thomas. Casey Thomas was in in Phoenix for extended spring training.

          The team said additional information regarding Thomas' death wasn't known at the present time.

          "We are devastated to hear of this tragedy within the A's family," executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to Tom and his family on their loss; Casey was a wonderful young man and teammate and will be missed by all in the A's organization."

          Thomas played the 2016 season with the A's rookie-level affiliate in the Arizona League. He hit .258 with 18 RBIs in 37 games.

