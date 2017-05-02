The Orioles reinstated left-hander Zach Britton from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday.

Britton, the team's closer, has been sidelined since April 18 with a left forearm strain. He allowed one hit in a scoreless inning against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Britton made two rehab appearances in Double-A with the Bowie Baysox.

On Friday, he acknowledged having "a little hesitation" and was unable to get out of the inning, throwing 28 pitches in two-thirds of an inning, allowing two walks and a solo home run.

On Sunday, he retired the side on 11 pitches, allowing a hit and striking out one.

To compensate for the move, the Orioles optioned RHP Mike Wright to Triple-A Norfolk.