          Orioles reinstate closer Zach Britton from DL; option Mike Wright

          May 2, 2017
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Orioles reinstated left-hander Zach Britton from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday.

          Britton, the team's closer, has been sidelined since April 18 with a left forearm strain. He allowed one hit in a scoreless inning against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

          Britton made two rehab appearances in Double-A with the Bowie Baysox.

          On Friday, he acknowledged having "a little hesitation" and was unable to get out of the inning, throwing 28 pitches in two-thirds of an inning, allowing two walks and a solo home run.

          On Sunday, he retired the side on 11 pitches, allowing a hit and striking out one.

          To compensate for the move, the Orioles optioned RHP Mike Wright to Triple-A Norfolk.

