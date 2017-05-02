        <
          Yankees place first baseman Greg Bird on 10-day DL with ankle bruise

          4:22 PM ET
          • Andrew MarchandESPN Senior Writer
          The Yankees have placed struggling first baseman Greg Bird on the 10-day disabled list with a right ankle bruise.

          Bird, 24, is hitting just .100 (6-for-60) on the season. He missed all of last season due to shoulder surgery. In 2015, he hit 11 homers in 46 games.

          During spring training, Bird looked in top form with a .451 average and eight homers. However, during the final days in Florida, he fouled a ball off the ankle and has not been the same since.

          The Yankees have stood behind Bird throughout his slump. Yankees GM Brian Cashman refused to even consider sending Bird down to Triple-A to try to find his swing.

          Chris Carter, who hit 41 homers last year for the Milwaukee Brewers, is the Yankees' backup first baseman. Utilityman Rob Refsnyder was called up to replace Bird on the roster.

