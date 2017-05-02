Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, talking about Adam Jones' experience at Fenway Park on Monday night, said players expect racist taunts in Boston.

He said it is talked about among black major leaguers.

"We know. There's 62 of us. We all know. When you go to Boston, expect it," Sabathia said.

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia says he was subjected to racist taunts at Boston's Fenway Park earlier in his career. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Talking Tuesday before the team's game against Toronto in New York, Sabathia said in his big league career "I've never been called the N-word" anywhere but in Boston.

Sabathia said he has experienced what Jones did in Boston while traveling with the Cleveland Indians. He says he hasn't heard the same slurs while with the Yankees because the team has security guards that accompany players to the bullpen and other areas of the park.

"Even shagging in the outfield before the game sometimes you get it," said Sabathia, who says he told people what he was subjected to at the time, but it didn't resonate. "I was just in Cleveland, so nobody cared."

Sabathia says it's sad and infuriating that players still have to deal with racism in baseball in 2017.

"I'm glad that [Jones] spoke up and said something about it," Sabathia said. "I think it's disgusting."

While Sabathia said he's only been taunted that way in Boston, Texas Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields said Tuesday that he was subjected to racist comments in 2015 at Yankee Stadium.

DeShields said he reported the 2015 incident to security officers in the visitors' dugout and the fans were removed. Because of that incident, he wasn't surprised by what Jones was subjected to Monday in Fenway Park.

He's just glad that Jones went public about the incident.

"I think a lot of things get said and players aren't as vocal as Adam. I'm glad he did speak up," DeShields said. "I'm glad the Red Sox spoke up. And I'm glad their players spoke up. The Red Sox have a number of black players on their roster. For them to speak up and say 'hey, this is not OK,' that's powerful.

"I'm fine with heckling," DeShields added. "But anything racial just crosses a line. I also think it depends on how it's handled. If fans speak up, that's great. But if you allow it to continue, it puts you in the same category."

DeShields said that was the only time he's been subjected to racist comments as a professional. He said fans were vocal during games he's played in Boston, but nothing like what Jones said transpired Monday.

Sabathia isn't sure what can be done to put an end to such taunts.

"I have no idea. I really don't know," Sabathia said. "I don't have any solution for what they should do but I think it's sad that in 2017 you still have to deal with racism in baseball. It's crazy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.