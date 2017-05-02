Aaron Judge crushes ball into TV in Yankees' outfield terrace during batting practice

Let's just say when it comes to audiovisual equipment and New York Yankees young slugger Aaron Judge, the two don't get along.

Just ask the most recent TV he took out in the Yankees' outfield terrace after slamming a monster ball during batting practice.

Aaron Judge destroyed a baseball that then destroyed a TV in one of the @Yankees new outfield terraces.



Wow 😮😮 pic.twitter.com/GkKilEJ4hF — Matthew Stucko (@MatthewStucko) May 2, 2017

Still, I'm sure the Yankees aren't going to be too upset about this.

The amount of power Judge can produce off his bat shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, though, considering this isn't the first screen he's taken a shot at.

Or even the second.

He dented the top of a beer advertisement at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, in the Yankees' first spring training game, and then the ball came back onto the field. And then there was the long ball he hit into the scoreboard, knocking out some power during a heated rivalry game against the Red Sox.

Better cover up the flat screens when Judge comes to town -- it looks like he's aiming to hit them all.

-- Courtney Schellin